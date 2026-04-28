Chelsea battling with Arsenal to sign Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are in a battle with Arsenal over the transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon next summer, according to The Athletic.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Gordon is gearing up to become one of the most sought-after names.

Since arriving at Newcastle, he has made significant strides in both his personal development and within the team, earning 17 caps for England while providing 67 goal contributions, including 22 this season alone.

While this is his best goalscoring season, with his 12 goal involvements in 12 Champions League games standing out, he has struggled to replicate that consistent domestic form in the Premier League, with just six goals and two assists in 26 games so far this campaign, leading to speculation about his future.

Now, according to The Athletic, Gordon’s departure from Newcastle now appears ‘increasingly likely’ next summer, and the Magpies are set to demand a fee of £80m from interested clubs.

As a result, the report adds that Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to battle for the 25-year-old’s signature when the transfer window opens.

Battle

For Chelsea, the London giants have had a longstanding interest in Gordon since 2022 and remain keen on the England international, whether or not they secure UEFA Champions League football at the end of the season, according to the report.

Despite already having a wide range of options available, the report adds that the Blues are prioritising signing another Premier League-proven winger with a strong mentality and have earmarked Gordon for that role, citing his pace and ability to run in behind.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have placed the former Everton star among their shortlist of attacking options on the left wing due to his ability to play in different positions and young age, The Athletic adds.

With interest from top clubs growing, as well as a long contract at St James’ Park that runs until 2030, Newcastle would be keen on recouping a significant fee from his sale, and it’s no surprise the report claims that the Tyneside club will demand a fee in the region of £80m to sanction Gordon’s departure.

Gordon would undoubtedly be a strong addition to either Chelsea’s or Arsenal’s attack, and either club will need to act swiftly to secure his transfer, especially with Bayern also in the race.