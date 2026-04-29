Liverpool leading race to sign Ibrahim Mbaye



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are leading the race among Premier League clubs to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are preparing for a busy summer ahead and there could be multiple attacking signings made on the back of a poor title defence. The Reds are currently 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal with just 4 games left this season.

Caught Offside claim that the Reds are now leading the pursuit of Mbaye, who has struggled for regular minutes at PSG amid fierce competition for places. He has Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires in a couple of years’ time and PSG could be tempted to cash in on him this summer rather than losing him for a knockdown price next year. The Senegal international is valued at around £26 million by Les Parisiens.

Promising talent

Mbaye is one of the top academy talents from PSG but he has managed just 1,134 minutes across all competitions this campaign. Despite this, he has already become a mainstay with the Senegal national side. He has 8 goal contributions from just 10 appearances for them.

Hence, he is undoubtedly a promising talent. Mbaye can operate from either wing but he is most comfortable from the right. He has exceptional pace, acceleration and likes to take on defenders. His off-the-ball movement has also been impressive to watch.

The youngster is unlikely to become a future starter for PSG with Doue, Barcola and Kvaratskhelia in the squad, and may have to move to establish himself as a key player. At Liverpool, he may get more minutes under his belt than at the European champions.

Liverpool are expected to land a marquee right winger to replace Mohamed Salah, but may want a second signing for the role. Mbaye would fit in perfectly as a backup, but the big question remains whether he would accept such a position with the Anfield giants.

West Ham are also keen on landing the PSG graduate and could offer him guarantee minutes in the XI. The Hammers could emerge as a stepping-stone club for the highly-rated winger if they manage to avoid Premier League relegation this campaign.