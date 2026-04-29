Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz in the summer

Arsenal remain keen on adding to their squad during the summer transfer window and while there is adequate depth in defence and midfield, some more signings could be made to bolster the offensive department, especially in the event of player exits.

Fichajes has reported that Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has emerged as a possible acquisition for the Gunners, with the La Liga giants prepared to sanction his departure for the right amount at the end of the ongoing season.

Diaz is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and having been on the fringes at the Bernabeu for much of his career, it is likely to be a price that would suffice for Arsenal to secure the Moroccan international’s services in the transfer window.

Brahim a solid addition but not without clear role

Brahim Diaz is an excellent player, whose versatility enables him to play on both wings and down the middle in addition to being a natural number 10. Therefore, if he was to join Arsenal, he would have plentiful minutes.

The player’s excellent dribbling and footwork, ability to make decisive passes against team that play in a low block, coupled with intelligent off the ball movement and the ability to press without the ball will be viewed favourably at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta would count on the former Manchester City star as a key fixture in his squad and without assurances over a primary role, it is unlikely that the 26-year-old departs Real Madrid to join the Gunners.

Even though his role at Madrid has been sporadic, he is considered a vital option off the bench at the club and has proven decisive, especially proving key in their victorious Champions League campaign in 2023/24.

With Rodrygo Goes injured until next year and Madrid lacking much depth in offence, Brahim Diaz would be key for at least the initial parts of next season and while the Whites will entertain his departure, they may not essentially force him out.

Arsenal have enough of a financial prowess to secure Brahim Diaz’s signing, but unless they can find a place for him in their first-choice starting eleven, it is unlikely for the player to be enticed by the possibility of returning to the Premier League.