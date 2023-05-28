Kim Min-jae touted to join Man United from Napoli



According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae will go to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The South Korean joined Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who decided to pursue a fresh challenge in England with Chelsea. Min-jae has been tremendous in his debut season with Napoli but there are lingering doubts whether he will stay beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old currently has a foreign release clause worth £52 million in his contract with Napoli and that is set to become active from July 1 to 15. As per Il Mattino, the defender has been touted to move to Old Trafford with Man United ready to activate the clause.

The same outlet claim that United will have to pay the sum in a solitary payment as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no plans to negotiate on the fee. De Laurentiis won’t accept any players in exchange to reduce the asking price for the central defender.

Top-class

United recently booked their spot in the Champions League in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea. A top-four finish means that they will have added revenue and should be able to attract high-profile players in the off-season.

Min-jae would be a fantastic signing for United. The former Fenerbahce man has been excellent at the heart of the backline for Napoli this season. His distribution, physical presence and the ability to clear his lines have been particularly impressive.

With plans to bring in a marquee striker and midfielder, United would ideally prefer to pay the sum over a period of years but they are unlikely to be afforded that option by De Laurentiis, who has been a difficult negotiator over the years.

The Napoli owner has no reason to part ways with Min-jae this summer but can’t stop him from leaving if the release clause is activated by any club. United seem prepared to do so when the opportunity arises at the beginning of July.