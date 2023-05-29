Chelsea could offer more than £87m to sign Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as the main target for Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and the Blues could be prepared to pay a massive sum to sign him, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

It has been a poor 2022-23 campaign for the Blues but they are likely to spend big again this summer, with signing a top-quality striker remaining their priority.

Todd Boehly has spent over £600m on new players over the last two transfer windows but they failed to meet their expectations. This season, they have not only failed to qualify for the Champions League but couldn’t even finish in the top half of the Premier League.

Despite the fact their massive spending has backfired, the club is still looking to rebuild in the summer, and they are expected to be busy in the summer window once again.

Galetti says that the Blues will be in the market for a new striker and they could make an offer of over €100m (£87m) to sign Osimhen who won the Serie A title with Napoli this season.

“Chelsea are looking for a new striker this summer. Victor Osimhen remains the main target and they could offer more than €100m for the Nigerian player,” said Galetti to GiveMeSport.

Massive addition

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli this summer. While Napoli are adamant they will keep their star player, the Serie A giants could be forced to sell the striker if they receive a good offer.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the Nigerian striker who has managed 23 league goals in just 28 starts this season.

Chelsea also need to make a decision on the future of Romelu Lukaku who is enjoying his time with Inter Milan on loan. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have been top scorers for the Blues with nine goals each, and it’s evident that they need to bolster their forward department in the summer.

At 24, Osimhen has the potential to reach new levels in his career, but he may reject Chelsea and opt to join a club that can offer him Champions League football.