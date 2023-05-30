Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Jules Kounde

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, as per the Mirror.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are set to remain active in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised to revamp this summer, and along with that, bolstering the backline is also on the German boss’ agenda.

It has been reported that Liverpool are planning to sign a new defender as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 32 this year. The Merseyside club have been linked with a few options ahead of the summer window with Levi Colwill, Nayef Aguerd and Goncalo Inácio being among them. But, Kounde is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by the Mirror (via Mundo Deportivo), Klopp has set his eyes on Kounde to strengthen the defence this summer and the German boss has already asked the Liverpool hierarchy to secure a deal for the Frenchman.

Battle

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are ready to spend up to £50m to sign Kounde so it is going to be interesting to see whether Barcelona decide to sell their star man if the Anfield club submit the offer.

However, Mundo Deportivo says that Kounde isn’t looking to move away from Camp Nou at the moment but he could change his stance in the coming weeks. So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool manage to lure the Frenchman to Anfield should they formalise their interest.

However, it has been suggested that Klopp’s side are set to face fierce competition from Arsenal in getting any potential deal done for Kounde as the Gunners have also registered their interest in signing him to beef up the centre-back position.

It has been reported that after Arsenal’s struggles following William Saliba’s injury absence this season, Mikel Arteta has decided to sign a new centre-back this summer to support the Frenchman. The North London club have been linked with several options in recent times with Kounde now emerging as a serious target.

The Barcelona star is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. He has already showcased his talent during his time in La Liga so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature during the off-season.