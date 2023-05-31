Manchester United in advanced position to sign Mason Mount

Manchester United are “advancing things” to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Mount will soon enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and he is yet to sign a new deal. Jacobs says that Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep him at the club, but if he doesn’t agree a new deal, the London giants will sell him.

Chelsea are expected to undergo major rebuilding work under their new manager and the “fee will prove important” for the Blues if they decide to let him go as they can reinvest the money into the squad.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Jacobs claims that United are leading the race at the moment. Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen to sign Mount but it appears that the Red Devils are putting in a strong effort to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £85m to sell their academy graduate. While Jacobs didn’t reveal the exact Chelsea’s asking price, he mentions that United’s opening offer is around £15m lower than what the Blues want.

Jacobs wrote for Caughtoffside:

“The situation is different with Mason Mount, though. Chelsea will sell now if he doesn’t agree a new deal because the fee will prove important. Manchester United are advancing things. Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested. “Manchester United’s starting valuation is around £15m lower than Chelsea want, should Mount not opt to stay. It’s also important to note, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mount, but it remains to be seen whether he can influence things.”

Mount to leave?

The 24-year-old is a vastly experienced Premier League midfielder and he would be a stellar addition to any top club. He has made 195 appearances for the Blues since his first-team debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals.

The England international has also made 36 appearances for his country and was a part of Gareth Southgate’s squads at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield areas this summer and they have registered interest in Mount as well. However, unless Chelsea drop their asking price, it looks unlikely that the Reds will move for him.

Likewise, Arsenal have other targets. The Gunners are heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice, and if they can land him, it will be really difficult for them to go after Mount as well.

As it stands, United are emerging as favourites to sign Mount but Pochettino can still persuade him to stay put.