Liverpool almost agree personal terms for Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have reached the crucial phase of negotiation for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and they are almost close to agreeing personal terms, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield this summer having missed out on Champions League football, and they are edging closer to securing a deal for Mac Allister who is all set to leave Brighton in the coming weeks.

Journalist German Garcia Grova recently claimed that Mac Allister will sign a five-year deal at Anfield and the Reds are expected to pay around £60m to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Likewise, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs also suggested that the Reds are in advanced negotiations to sign the Argentine midfielder. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has also confirmed that the club are likely to lose both Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer, and now Romano says that the Reds are on the brink of agreeing personal terms with the midfielder.

Romano told Give Me Sport:

“Liverpool now have to complete the final details. This is a crucial point to get the deal done because personal terms are almost agreed. “It’s about the final bits of the story with the player side, and then they have to close the deal with Brighton.”

First summer signing?

It appears that Mac Allister will become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer window as they are heading into the crucial phase of negotiation.

Liverpool are yet to agree a deal with Brighton at the moment, but it shouldn’t be a big problem for them to meet the asking price.

The Reds offloaded the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they need adequate replacements to fill their voids. Jurgen Klopp will look to revamp the midfield and more signings are needed.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a terrific 2022-23 season where he found the back of the net 12 times in 40 outings. He is a perfect fit in Klopp’s high-octane football and would bring creativity and flair to midfield.