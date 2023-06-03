Arsenal weigh up swoop for Raphael Guerreiro this summer

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund’s outgoing star Raphael Guerreiro, as per transfer insider Dean Jones.

After running his contract down with the BVB, the 29-year-old has decided to move away from the Signal Iduna Park as a free agent. It appears Arsenal are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the Portuguese international to strengthen their defence.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has said that there aren’t many left-backs available who would be able to play in Arteta’s system but, Arsenal have identified Guerreiro as an ideal option.

However, the journalist claims that the Gunners haven’t opened any formal talks with the player’s representatives yet over a potential move. But, things might change over the coming weeks if Kieran Tierney ends up leaving the club this summer.

Guerreiro to Arsenal

Jones said:

“Their[Arsenal’s] options for finding a new left-back are pretty limited because there are very few players intelligent and versatile enough to carry out the role so specifically that Arteta is looking for. “I had mentioned to me recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it progressed significantly since then and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting. “We have seen how Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken to life at Arsenal this season but with Kieran Tierney not in this same mould of full-back it is time for new possibilities to open up. It will be interesting to see what the club look to do.”

However, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Arsenal are set to face tough competition from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in getting any potential deal done for Guerreiro as they have also registered their interest in signing the 29-year-old for free this summer.

Guerreiro is a left-back by traits but can also be deployed in midfield. He is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can chip in with some important goals and also can create chances for the attackers.

The Portuguese – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – is an excellent player and would be a great signing for Arsenal if they manage to secure his signature for free in the upcoming transfer window.