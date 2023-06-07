Man Utd prioritising a move for Napoli star Kim Min-Jae

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a move for Napoli star Kim Min-Jae this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After failing to find regular game time this season, Harry Maguire has heavily been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of the summer window.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils have identified Kim as the primary target to strengthen their defence should Maguire leaves the club during the off-season.

It has been reported that the South Korean has a £52m[€60m] release clause included in his current contract that can be triggered during the first couple of weeks of July. So, it appears Man Utd are looking to take advantage of that and sign the 26-year-old in a bargain deal.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Kim has been on the Red Devils’ radar since last October and now Man Utd have earmarked the centre-back as the ‘main target’ to bolster their backline.

Kim to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have been in contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move. So, they could make a concrete approach to sign Kim in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Romano says that securing the Napoli star’s signature won’t be straightforward for Ten Hag’s side as Newcastle United have also been showing an interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United have Kim Min-Jae on their list since October and remains the main target. Release clause, only valid in July as United are in contact with agents; Newcastle are informed too.”

Having joined Napoli last summer, Kim enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the recently concluded season, scoring two goals and keeping 14 clean-sheets in 35 Serie A appearances, playing a pivotal role in the Azzurri’s league triumph after 33 years.

So, it is not a surprise to see that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Kim this summer. He is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential therefore, he would be an excellent signing for United should they manage to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.