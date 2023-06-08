Arsenal interested in Joao Cancelo as Arteta seeks RB replacement

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League this season, sealing their place in the Champions League for 2023/24, but Mikel Arteta recognises the need to strengthen his squad to challenge on all fronts.

And while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White have performed admirably at right-back, Arteta wants to sign a more experienced option in the role. According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports , Arsenal would like to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

Cancelo could leave City

The 29-year-old has made 154 appearances since joining the Citizens from Juventus in 2019, scoring nine goals with 22 assists, but his future at the Etihad Stadium is uncertain.

Cancelo struggled for form in the first half of the season and was loaned out to Bayern Munich amid allegations of a fallout with Pep Guardiola, so the City boss may not welcome the Portuguese international back with open arms.

His absence left a void at left-back that Nathan Ake had to fill, while Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis shared responsibilities on the right. John Stones filled in on occasion too, so Cancelo’s permanent exit would force Guardiola to replace him.

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus last summer when the pair made it clear that they wanted out of City, so Guardiola does grant his players a move if they request it. Cancelo was sent to Bayern for that reason, so a transfer depends on whether he wants to make the switch.

Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign a fullback of his calibre, but would Cancelo leave the title-winners for the runners-up? City paid around £60m four years ago but would accept £34m now, according to Jeorge Bird of the Daily Mail last month.

Cancelo should have plenty of suitors given his reputation, but he’s still contracted with City until 2027, so they hold all the cards. And with Bayern so far opting against turning his loan move permanent, he’s running out of options beyond staying in Manchester. Time will tell if Arsenal make a move that he deems worth considering.