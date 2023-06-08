Arsenal agree personal terms with West Ham’s Declan Rice

Arenal are closing in on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Gunners are yet to agree a fee with the Hammers. West Ham want £100m, however, Mikel Arteta’s side want to pay around £80-85m for the England international.

The North Londoners are in the market to sign a replacement for Granit Xhaka – who is set to leave the club this summer to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £13m. The 30-year-old is said to have decided against extending his contract with Arsenal and wants a new challenge.

Xhaka has impressed during his time at the Emirates Stadium – making 297 appearances, scoring 23 goals, and providing 29 assists across all competitions. Last season, he helped the Gunners mount a title challenge but fell short to eventual winners Manchester City after finishing second in the Premier League.

The Switzerland international racked up 47 appearances in all competitions and made 16 goal contributions for Arsenal. With his move to Leverkusen edging closer, the club will need to bring in a top-class midfielder and have identified Rice as a perfect fit.

Quality signing

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Arsenal including Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, Moises Caicedo, Ilkay Gundogan, and Orkun Kokcu as Arteta looks to revamp his midfield options.

Rice is Arsenal’s top priority this summer and according to Football Insider, the England midfielder has said ‘yes’ to Arteta’s project. The midfielder has also agreed personal terms after accepting the club’s proposal and wants to remain in London, making the Gunners favourites to complete the deal.

His contract with West Ham will expire in 2024 although the club have the option to extend his stay a further 12 months. This could force David Moyes’ side to consider selling him rather than losing him for free.

Rice played an instrumental role for West Ham as they ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

He made 50 appearances for the Hammers last season, scored five goals, and provided four assists in all competitions. After clinching, the Europa Conference League title, West Ham owner David Sullivan confirmed that Rice has played his last game for the club.

“I think it has to be [his last game]. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements,” Sullivan told talkSPORT [via the Mirror]. “It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there. “I think the offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players. That’s not the way decent clubs do things.”

So, it appears Rice is set to leave West Ham this summer and Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign him. The England international would be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad if the Gunners can get a deal over the line.

