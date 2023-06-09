Arsenal in hunt to sign Nico Williams

Arsenal are one of the clubs showing keen interest in signing Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, as per SportItalia.

Reliable Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari claims that AC Milan want to bolster their attacking options this summer and they have earmarked Williams as a potential option. However, the Rossonneri are likely to face competition from the Gunners.

SportItalia claims that Arsenal appreciate the player’s class and quality, and therefore a potential move for him cannot be completely ruled out.

The youngster has a contract at the Basque club until 2024, and he is valued at around £21m by transfermarkt. However, SportItalia says that any potential suitor will have to pay a lot of money to lure him away from Spain.

Smart addition

The Spanish right winger is known for his blistering pace and dribbling skills. He is only 20 and is far from the finished product. We have seen how players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have progressed leaps and bounds under Mikel Arteta, and Williams can also get better if he moves to the north London club.

In 2022-23, Williams managed ten goals and six assists in all competitions for Bilbao, and his burgeoning growth has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe.

While Williams is an exciting young player to watch, he still needs to work on his end product. He is still very raw but has got the potential to be a top-class forward in the future. We have seen how Arteta has improved his players at Arsenal, and there’s no reason to believe why the Spaniard can’t get the best out of his compatriot.

Williams is predominantly a right winger but he has also played on the left. It is unthinkable to dislodge Saka from his right-wing position, and therefore chances are high that Williams – if he moves – will be asked to play on the left mainly.

Considering his age, talent, and market value, signing Williams is a no-brainer, but the Gunners have other priorities at the moment.