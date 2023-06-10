Manchester United finalise proposal for Diogo Costa

Manchester United are looking to wrap up a deal for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to Correio da Manha.

The Red Devils want to sign another goalkeeper this summer, and they have been tracking the 23-year-old keeper for a while. Porto are looking to offload some of their top assets this summer (a natural trend of Portuguese clubs) and they admit they could cash-in on Costa.

CDM claims that talks are expected to continue as United are looking to finalise a proposal for the goalkeeper. Costa is one of the top assets for the club, and Man United will need to pay a handsome fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

He has a contract at Estadio do Dragao until 2027 and is valued at around £38m, as per Transfermarkt.

Competition with David de Gea?

With Dean Henderson likely to leave the club this summer, the Red Devils are in search of a new keeper. David de Gea is expected to sign a contract extension but he may have to fight for his place if Costa arrives.

The Spaniard kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this term but there are suggestions that the 32-year-old has become error-prone. There’s no guarantee that he will be a regular starter next season, and this will come as a fresh challenge for him.

De Gea has always been a fantastic stopper but he struggles to play out from the back. His horrible mistakes in the Europa League semi-final show that he is struggling to grapple with Ten Hag’s methods. The Dutchman will need his quality and experience, no doubt, but he wants someone who can challenge De Gea for the starting role.

Costa is emerging as a serious option and he’d be a terrific signing if Man Utd could get a deal agreed. He kept 19 clean sheets for Porto last season, and it appears that the Red Devils are looking to get him on board quickly.