Liverpool in talks to sign Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

Liverpool are looking to add more midfielders to their ranks following the capture of Alexis MacAllister, and they are after Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The CBS Sports journalist claims that the Reds have enquired about signing both Thuram and Kone, and talks are legitimate.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Thuram with Football Transfers claiming that they have reached a verbal agreement over personal terms with the Nice midfielder.

Likewise, Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is also being tracked by Liverpool. Anfield Index recently claimed that the 22-year-old midfielder has also agreed personal terms with the Reds, and it appears that he is heading towards Anfield as well.

Liverpool released Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season, and Klopp needs more quality in midfield to replenish the void. Thuram is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt while Kone is valued at around £26m, so the duo could cost around £53m combined, and Jacobs says the interest is real.

Jacobs said to GiveMeSport: “They definitely want to bring in another midfielder. The Thuram and Koné talks are legit. Liverpool have certainly enquired about those two players, so both are ones to watch.”

More options

Liverpool once again showed their incredible business skills as they secured the MacAllister deal for around £35m, and they will be looking to bring in more players at a decent price.

The Reds probably won’t go after big names like Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo – who are likely to cost over £80m+. They will rather use the money wisely to invest in young talents who can become assets for the club in the future.

Despite the fact that Curtis Jones impressed heavily towards the end of last season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold excelled in his new role, the club need more bodies in midfield. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now both in their 30s while Fabinho has looked like the shadow of the player he once was.

So, either Kone or Thuram probably is necessary but Liverpool are looking at other options as well, like Ryan Gravenberch.