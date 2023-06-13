Chelsea and Liverpool battle for Adama Bojang

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs that are showing keen interest in signing Gambian teenage sensation Adama Bojang, as per journalist Ed Aarons.

The 19-year-old striker has impressed heavily during the Under-20 World Cup where he scored twice. His impressive performances have caught the attention of several other clubs like Crystal Palace and Wolves, as per the Guardian journalist.

Aarons says Liverpool and Chelsea are also chasing the highly-rated youngster but they’ll face further competition as clubs across Europe such as Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are also keen on the Steve Biko FC striker, who will cost around €3m.

The youngster first caught the eye at the AFCON U-20 tournament in February 2023 where he scored four goals, but his latest exploits in the 2023 U-20 World Cup have got big clubs taking interest in him.

Liverpool better option than Chelsea?

It comes as a big surprise that Liverpool are in the race for the youngster’s signature. Usually, under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have avoided signing players, especially young talents, on the back of a major tournament.

They usually scout a player thoroughly before making a move. In the case of young talents, they probably have learned their lessons after what happened with Taiwo Awoniyi and Dominic Solanke. In Awoniyi’s case, he was the victim of endless loan spells and eventually was shipped out of the club.

Bojang looks like a cracking young talent and could be a great buy if Liverpool can develop him properly. Obviously, he is not ready for the senior team just yet, so he’ll have to progress from the academy ranks at the club.

Chelsea – who have recently announced the signing of 16-year-old Ecuadorian starlet Kendry Paez – do not hold a great record when it comes to nurturing young talents through to the first team.

On top of that, they need to sign top class strikers this summer, and Mauricio Pochettino will be looking at established names like Victor Osimhen rather than unproven talents. At the same time, Pochettino has a proven track record of developing young talents, so he might have long-term plans for Bojang.