Liverpool ready to ramp up efforts to sign Manu Kone

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After struggling to showcase their best in the 2022/23 campaign, the Reds have seemingly identified the engine room is an area that needs revamping to challenge on all fronts once again from next term.

Having released Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, Jurgen Klopp’s side have decided to purchase up to three new midfielders during the off-season.

The Merseyside club have already secured the primary target, Alexis Mac Allister’s signature and it has been reported that they are now expected to purchase two more midfielders this summer.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Kone and Khephren Thuram emerging as serious targets in recent weeks.

Kone to Liverpool

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has said that after purchasing Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool are now ready to accelerate their efforts to sign Kone in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their engine room.

The journalist further claims that Thuram is another name on Klopp’s radar and the Merseyside club have scouted him extensively over the last few months ahead of a potential summer swoop.

It has been suggested that Gladbach are ready to cash-in on Kone should Liverpool submit an offer of at least £30m. So, the Anfield club would be able to broker a deal for him for an affordable price should they formalise their interest.

Kone can be deployed as the deep-lying playmaker but he can also play the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, dynamic, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines and also can contribute defensively as well.

The Frenchman possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s high-pressing style of football so he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds can eventually secure Kone’s signature to reinforce their midfield.