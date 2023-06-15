Tottenham eye summer move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad, according to Football.london.

The online news portal claims Gallagher could leave the Blues this summer as the West Londoners plan a massive clear-out to meet Financial Fair Play Regulations after splashing close to £600m on signings in the last two transfer windows under their new owner Todd Boehly.

The 23-year-old is not the only midfielder linked with an exit as the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount have all been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge with the club recently rejecting Man Utd’s offer for Mount.

Gallagher impressed during his loan stint at Crystal Palace during the 2021/22 season where he made 39 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions, scored eight goals, and provided five assists in the process.

He was one of the first names on Patrick Vieira’s team sheet as he helped the South Londoners finish 12th in the Premier League. He returned to Chelsea prior to the start of last season and was a regular under Graham Potter before the former Brighton manager was sacked.

He featured in 45 games in all competitions for the Blues and made four goal contributions as they missed out on Europe. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have been linked with a move for several midfielders including James Maddison and James Ward-Prowse but Gallagher has emerged as a potential transfer target.

According to Football.london, Spurs’ new manager Postecoglou wants to start work as early as possible to get his summer plans underway as he prepares his list of transfer targets. Gallagher features on the list and with the transfer window officially open, things could move fast in the coming weeks.

The North Londoners have the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, and Yves Bissouma – who joined the club last summer but has struggled for consistency.

Bissouma blew hot and cold last term as he was in and out of the team regularly. He made 28 appearances with most of them coming as a substitute. Despite the current midfielders at the club, Postecoglou is keen on bolstering his midfield options and Gallagher is on his radar.

Gallagher would be a good addition to Spurs if they could get the deal done but the Daily Mail claims Chelsea want £50m so he won’t be cheap.

Read more: Report: Chelsea to hold formal talks over deal to sign £50m Serie A star