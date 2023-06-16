Liverpool battle Man City for Warren Zaire-Emery

Liverpool are showing keen interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, as per RMC Sport.

The 17-year-old is seen as a highly-rated midfielder in France and his potential has alerted Liverpool with Juve Klopp now reportedly eyeing a summer swoop.

However, the Reds will face competition as several top clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are also vying for his signature. It won’t be easy to lure him away from the Parc des Princes either as RMC Sport claims that PSG consider him as a non-transferrable asset.

According to the report, PSG are interested in signing Bernardo Silva from Man City, and the Premier League champions have asked them to include Zaire-Emery as a part of any deal. Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of the youngster, but PSG are reluctant to let him go this summer.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options, and despite signing Alexis Mac Allister, Jurgen Klopp is looking for more reinforcements in the middle of the park.

RMC Sport says that Zaire-Emery has two years left on his current contract and he is yet to open talks over a new deal at the French champions.

Move to Anfield makes sense

The youngster needs to join a club where he will be getting ample game time. PSG have a wealth of options in midfield and they are further looking to bolster that area by adding Manuel Ugarte.

Zaire-Emery could struggle for regular game time next season, and a move elsewhere makes sense. Liverpool need to add more bodies in the midfield after having parted ways with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer.

While they are expected to go after established names, Klopp could look to bring the youngster to Anfield with the intention to nurture him properly. Moreover, the Reds can use him in the Europa League this season, and give him the necessary exposure.

It appears that PSG are reluctant to lose him, but eventually, it could come down to what the player actually wants. Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders this summer, but they are likely to take their time and make the right choice.

A move to Manchester City or Dortmund could be equally tempting for Zaire-Emery, and it remains to be seen if either of the two clubs come up with a formal move for him in the coming weeks.