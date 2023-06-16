Arsenal favourite to sign Romeo Lavia

Arsenal are favourites ahead of Chelsea and Man Utd to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, according to The Independent.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham skipper Declan Rice, but Mikel Arteta could look to sign two central midfielders and they are also checking on other targets like Lavia.

The Independent claims that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen to sign the 19-year-old this summer, but it is Arsenal who are the front runners to sign him at this stage.

Although the report says that the Gunners are not as advanced with Lavia as they are with Rice, they are still seen as considerable favourites to land sign him from Southampton.

The Times reported back in May that Lavia would cost in the region of £40m. Manchester City are not expected to activate their clause to re-sign him, and they have other targets in mind.

Other factors

Lavia did extremely well for Southampton last season but following their relegation to the Championship, the chances are high that he could move on this summer.

If Southampton receive a hefty transfer fee, they are likely to cash-in on Lavia. The problem at the moment is big clubs are fighting for a handful of midfielders, and getting them on board is their top priority.

Arsenal, for instance, are looking to land Declan Rice. Chelsea are heavily linked with a move for Moises Caicedo while Man United are working hard to secure a deal for Mason Mount.

At the same time, if the widespread reports are to be believed, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are also battling to sign Lavia. However, they may not formalise their interest in the youngster until they land their primary targets.

Lavia is a quality young defensive midfielder and it is most likely that he will leave the club this summer. He would be a good signing for the Gunners but they have other priorities at the moment.