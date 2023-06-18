Ornstein: Man Utd make Harry Kane transfer decision

Signing a new striker is a priority for Manchester United, but they are unlikely to move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer, as per The Athletic.

According to David Ornstein, Erik ten Hag personally wants to sign the Spurs striker, but not everyone at the club feels the same way.

Kane will turn 30 next month and he is about to enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham. He is yet to sign a new deal, but Spurs are still going to demand a massive transfer fee for him, thought to be in the region of £100m.

The Athletic claims that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want to sell Kane, especially not to one of their direct domestic rivals. As a result, United have decided to not waste time on Kane, rather they will look for options elsewhere.

The Red Devils have shortlisted strikers like Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani, and Victor Osimhen, although the Napoli striker is out of their reach financially.

Smart decision

If indeed Man United have taken this decision to not move for Kane, it’s a wise one. Over the years, we have understood one thing – it’s almost impossible to out-haggle Levy from the negotiation table.

Be it Luka Modric or Gareth Bale — Levy gets what he wants. If he has set a price tag of £100m, he won’t sell Kane for a penny less than that figure.

Kane is arguably one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen. He has maintained an enviable scoring rate and only Alan Shearer is ahead of him in the scoring charts. There is interest from Bayern Munich but Kane wants to stay in the Premier League and break Shearer’s record.

He would have been a massive addition for Manchester United but it doesn’t make sense to pay anywhere near £100m for someone who will become a free agent in 12 months’ time. Therefore, unless Levy lowers his valuation – which is unlikely – United should focus on other targets.