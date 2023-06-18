Man Utd could consider move for Ollie Watkins

Manchester United could move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the summer transfer window, as per The Athletic.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a striker this summer, and they have heavily linked with a move for a host of strikers like Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund, and Victor Osimhen.

However, The Athletic claims that Man Utd have a limited budget for the summer transfer window, and the strikers admired by them are beyond their financial limits.

United, for instance, have ended their interest in signing Kane due to the high costs involved. Hojlund has regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford but he too would cost in the region of £85m. Similarly, the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani would be equally expensive as well.

Therefore, Watkins is emerging as a cheaper option, as per The Athletic, the Red Devils hold interest in the Villa striker and they have watched him last season. He is someone who has got a “proven record”, Watkins has two years left on his Villa contract but he is currently in talks over a new deal at Villa Park.

Better options

Watkins is a fantastic striker. He has been very consistent for Villa, managing 14, 11, and 15 goals in his three seasons in the Premier League.

Villa will be keen to keep him at the club as long as possible. Unai Emery wants to build a strong squad at Villa Park and Watkins is one of his key players.

He is valued at around £27m, as per Transfermarkt, but Villa would surely demand over £50m for him if they were forced to cash-in. The 27-year-old should be playing at the peak of his career, and it’s worth taking a gamble on.

However, Man United will be playing in the Champions League this season and they must aim to close the gap with Man City and Arsenal at the top. They need one top-class striker and should spend big on getting someone who can guarantee them over 25 goals per season. Is Watkins that man? I’m not convinced.