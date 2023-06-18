Man Utd need to pay £85m for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are heavily keen to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but his price tag could be a big issue, as per The Athletic.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker this summer, and they have been strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane. However, Spurs are reluctant to sell their club hero to any rival Premier League club despite the fact he has only a year remaining on his deal, and United are unwilling to pay over the odds.

David Ornstein writes that Hojlund is a potential alternative but his situation is complicated. Initially, it was thought that his value would be around £40m but that’s not the case. The Athletic claims that Hojlund’s agents SEG held talks recently and they were told that his fee in this market would be €100million (£85.3m).

It is almost unthinkable that Man United will pay over £85m to sign the 20-year-old striker, despite the fact he is keen on a move to Old Trafford. United are expected to hold further talks in the coming weeks to see if a deal is possible.

No way

The Denmark international is a highly-rated striker and he could become a star in the future. He played 92 minutes for Denmark in their win 1-0 over Northern Ireland recently and would be a brilliant signing for Man Utd.

He scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season and United would be taking a massive gamble if he is seen as the one to lead the line on a regular basis. The Athletic says that sources insist that the Red Devils will not pay anywhere near £85m.

It would be madness to pay loads of money on a relatively unproven player, no matter how talented he might be.

If Atalanta remain firm with their valuation, United will have to look for options elsewhere. They have already decided against moving for Kane, and Victor Osimhen is out of their budget. Gonaclo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani are other targets for the Red Devils.