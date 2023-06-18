Tottenham confirm signing of Dejan Kulusevski in £26m deal

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal from Juventus.

Kulusevski initially joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal in January 2022 having failed to establish himself during a short stay at Juventus.

The 23-year-old joined Juve from fellow Serie A side Atalanta in 2020. He made only three appearances for the Nerazzurri. During his time at the club, he was loaned to Parma where he featured in 39 games, scored 10 goals, and provided nine assists in all competitions.

Despite his successful loan spell, the Sweden international was sold to the Old Lady. He made a total of 79 appearance, netted nine goals, and recorded 10 assists across competitions.

While his potential was clear for all to see, Kulusevski was still allowed to join Tottenham and he’s made a real impact in North London. In his first few months at Spurs, he formed a deadly partnership with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as they propelled the club to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Permanent deal

Last season, he managed to feature in 37 games and made 10 goal contributions as Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League.

Spurs had an option to make his loan permanent and they have now triggered that clause – although reports claim they have managed to negotiate a better deal having only paid £26m to sign Kulusevski this summer.

Tottenham have announced on their official website that the Swedish international has now joined the club on a permanent basis having signed a five-year contract until 2028.

Kulusevski becomes Tottenham’s first major signing of the summer window, and the first to be signed under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic manager is expected to make several changes to the squad he inherited this summer.

Lucas Moura has already left following the expiration of his contract while forward Arnaut Danjuma has returned to Villarreal after his loan ended. Therefore, it was important that Tottenham signed Kulusevski on a permanent basis to reinforce their attack.

Postecoglou is expected to bring in another attacker this summer with Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix among those linked with a move to North London.

Read more: Man Utd & Tottenham hold talks over possible deal to sign £15m Premier League star – report