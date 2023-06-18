Romano: Disasi would be really excited to join Man United

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Monaco defender Axel Disasi would be really excited to join Manchester United this summer.

United are exploring the possibility of signing a new central defender in the transfer window, and Disasi is one of those that has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Frenchman wants to move to United, and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has said that the 25-year-old is ‘really excited’ to make the switch

He said: “They had contact on the player’s side, for sure, for Disasi. From what I’m told, the player would be really excited to make a move to Manchester United.”

Possible deal

United have been fancied to sign Napoli star Kim Min-jae over the last few weeks, but they are no longer in pole position to do so with Bayern Munich entering the pursuit of him.

The German heavyweights are close to agreeing personal terms with the centre-back before activating his release clause next month. This could shift United’s focus to Disasi.

As Romano said, contact has already been made on the player’s side, and United could enter talks with Monaco over a transfer if they are no longer in the running for Min-jae.

Disasi is a defender in a similar mould as Min-jae. He is a powerful centre-back with a strong aerial presence, and would be a quality addition to provide competition in the squad.

The Frenchman does not have the same ball-playing ability as Min-jae, but does his job efficiently at the heart of the backline. For a fee of £43 million, he would be a top recruit.

With no release clause deadline in the contract of Disasi, United could play the waiting game. They could focus on signing him once they have landed their main transfer targets.

A centre-forward and a midfielder are the priorities for United this summer. After strengthening those two departments, they could place their emphasis on pursuing Disasi.