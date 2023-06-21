Tottenham eye summer move for Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba in the summer transfer window, according to German outlet BILD.

The newspaper claims Spurs are ready to offer more than £43m (€50m) for the highly-rated defender this summer as new manager Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his squad for next season.

The North Londoners have been linked with a host of defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka, and most recently Harry Maguire but Tapsoba has emerged as a target.

The 24-year-old had an outstanding 2022/23 season at Bayer Leverkusen where he put up man-of-the-match performances week in, week out. He is regarded as one of the top talents in Germany and has been linked with a move to several clubs.

The 6ft 3inch Burkina Faso defender joined the Bundesliga side from Vitória de Guimarães in 2020 and has since become a fan favourite at BayArena. He has made a total of 137 appearance, scored five times, and recorded two assists across all competitions for Leverkusen.

Last season, he featured in 47 games in all competitions and made four goal contributions as Xabi Alonso’s side finished sixth in the Bundesliga to secure Europa League qualification. He played a key role in helping Leverkusen reach the semi-finals of last season’s Europa League.

Reinforcement

Tottenham are keen on shoring up their defence after conceding a whopping 63 goals in 38 games in the league as they finished eighth in the Premier League table, missing out on European football next season.

Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier have all been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer and the exit of Clement Lenglet would force Spurs into reinforcing their defensive options.

Lenglet joined Tottenham from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer. He was ever-present for Spurs as he made 35 appearances, scored once, and registered two assists in all competitions.

Despite his impressive outing in England, the France international was released by Spurs after the end of his loan stint with the club opting not to make the move permanent as they set sights on other defensive targets.

According to BILD, Leverkusen are expected to lose some key players this summer and Tapsoba could be one of them. Tottenham’s transfer activity is gradually taking shape following the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on a five-year deal.

Tottenham are expected to wrap deals for new signings in the coming weeks and bringing in Tapsoba would be a great signing for the club.

