Tottenham eye forward signing after missing out on Jackson

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing a forward in the summer transfer window after missing out on Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Spurs have switched attention to other forward targets with Jackson now thought to be closing in on a move to Chelsea – who are willing to trigger his £30m release clause. The 21-year-old will undergo his medical this week before putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Blues.

The Senegalese had an outstanding 2022/23 campaign where he scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions as they finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Jackson was linked with a move to Tottenham but has opted to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side, so new boss Ange Postecoglou is now looking to sign a young forward with a similar profile to the Villarreal man.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have already completed the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in a deal worth £26m, having joined the North Londoners on an initial 18-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old is the club’s first summer signing, however, Postecoglou wants to bring in another attacking reinforcement following the exit of Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma as well as the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane’s future.

Kane has been tipped to leave the club this summer with several clubs expressing their interest in acquiring his signature. The England skipper has one year left on his current contract and he could be sold rather than leave for free next year.

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou wants to bolster his attacking options with a young versatile forward who can play on both flanks as well as spearhead the attack.

The former Celtic boss is looking to improve the spine of his team this summer, and the report says he’s also targeting a new goalkeeper, left-sided centre-back and central midfielder over the coming months.

So Tottenham expect to make at least four major signings this summer as Postecoglou revamps his newly-inherited squad to try and get Spurs competing for honours next season.

Read more: Done deal: Tottenham confirm signing of £26m star on five-year contract