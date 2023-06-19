Nicolas Jackson will travel for Chelsea medical this week



According to Spanish outlet AS (via SportWitness), Chelsea are closing in on signing Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson with a medical scheduled this week.

The 21-year-0ld had a brilliant end to last season with Villarreal. He scored 9 goals in his last 8 appearances, and finished the campaign with 13 goals from 38 games. He also contributed 5 assists.

AS now report that Chelsea have agreed to pay his £30 million release clause, and it could be a matter of hours before they finalise an agreement with Villarreal for the Senegalese striker.

The player will travel to London for his medical tests this week before signing a contract of five or six years.

Top talent

Jackson built his reputation with his superb form in the final months of last season. He played a big role in Villarreal finishing 5th in La La Liga after recovering from a lengthy hip concern.

Chelsea are now keen on securing his signature, and it seems a matter of time before a deal is agreed. The youngster has already given the green light to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Jackson will be Chelsea’s main striker next season. The club signed David Fofana in January this year, but he was not even in the squad for many games.

Jackson is more experienced at the highest level after playing in La Liga, but Chelsea could still explore the possibility of landing a marquee striker ahead of the next league campaign.

A player such as Victor Osimhen would be perfect to lead their attack. The Nigerian star would cost a club-record fee for Chelsea, but he could be a consistent starter with Jackson as his understudy.

Fofana could also compete for places in the striking department, but it seems more likely that the Ivorian could be sent on loan to a top 5 European league to gain more experience next season.