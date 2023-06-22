Man United open talks with Monaco defender Axel Disasi

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United are holding discussions with Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi ahead of a transfer.

Man United were heavily linked with a move for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this month, but they look set to miss out on his signature to Bayern Munich. The German champions have held advanced talks with the player and his agent, and are fancied to trigger his release clause at the start of July.

As a result, United are concentrating on a move for Disasi instead. Foot Mercato claim that discussions are ongoing between United and the Frenchman. It is reported that the centre-back is very close to parting ways with Monaco with talks over a potential move to Old Trafford heating up.

Good signing

United are well covered in the central defensive department with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, but the latter has been touted to leave. Disasi could be a good replacement for Maguire.

The Frenchman is more composed with the ball at his feet. He likes to dominate opposition strikers with his knack of winning regular aerial duels. He would be a proper upgrade on Maguire, who has been error-prone for United.

Foot Mercato have not provided any price tag for the defender, but previous reports have claimed that he could be prised away from Monaco for £34 million. Disasi is reportedly eager to make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.

United are yet to make a formal transfer bid to Monaco, and it could be delayed for a while with their current priority on signing midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The club are also working on pursuing a new centre-forward.

With a pre-sales budget of only £120 million, United may need to cash in on players to boost their transfer kitty. It won’t surprise us if United decide to offload Maguire first before making an approach to sign Disasi from Monaco.