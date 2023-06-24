Chelsea name price for Man Utd target Mason Mount

Manchester United could finally sign Mason Mount in a £65m deal after Chelsea lowered their valuation of the midfielder, according to various reports.

Mount is about the enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension, so Chelsea need to cash-in now or risk losing him for free in 12 months time.

The situation has alerted Manchester United as Erik ten Hag has made the 24-year-old a key transfer target this summer. Having already seen two previous offer rejected, United submitted a third offer worth £55m last week with Chelsea reportedly holding out for over £70m.

Sky Sports says that latest bid has been rejected but Chelsea have now lowered their asking price and made it clear they’re prepared to do business if Man Utd offer £58m plus £7m in bonuses, making the entire deal worth £65m.

The report says Chelsea have also proposed meeting United chiefs in person to get the deal thrashed out, while Mount has made it clear he wants to secure a move to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Exodus

The West Londoners are expected to offload several players by the end of this month to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending close to £600m on signings in the last two transfer windows under their new owner Todd Boehly.

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic will depart Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks after agreeing to join Al-Ittihad and Manchester City respectively, while Kai Havertz is also set to join Arsenal.

Mount could be the next out the door and the midfielder seemingly has his heart set on joining the Red Devils if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Mount managed to make 35 appearances, scored three times, and provided six assists as he fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge during the club’s chaotic 2022/23 season.

The highly-rated midfielder, who has been at the club since the age of six, has racked up 195 appearances, scored 33 goals, and provided 37 assists across all competitions.

