Man United tracking Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are one of the clubs tracking the performances of highly-rated Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The Red Devils are interested in signing a centre-back during the summer transfer window. They were initially in the mix to land Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, but have turned their attention towards Monaco’s Axel Disasi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has now revealed that Man United are one of the clubs monitoring the progress of Scalvini, who had a wonderful league campaign at Atalanta.

He said: “One player to keep an eye on is Italy under-21 defender Giorgio Scalvini. Man United are one of the clubs tracking his performances and he looks like a promising one. He’s only 19 but started a lot of games in Serie A for Atalanta last season and avenues are open for that to be explored further. He’s worth watching during the under-21 Euros.”

Huge potential

Scalvini was hugely impressive for Atalanta in the recently-concluded season. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Italian outfit. 32 of those came in Serie A.

The 19-year-old is a central defender, but showed his versatility last season, playing 4 games from the defensive midfield role. His versatility should attract big club interest.

Jones claims that United are keeping tabs on the youngster, and we won’t be surprised if they make an approach to sign the talented Italian from Atalanta in the coming weeks.

The teenager averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per Serie A outing last season, as per Whoscored.com. He should only improve as he advances in his career.

The £34 million star is likely to be watched closely by interested clubs during the Under-21 European Championship. and there could be more clubs in the running to land him.

United manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a new central defender this summer, and a player of Scalvini’s huge potential could emerge as a target over the forthcoming weeks.