Man Utd set to sign Harry Amass

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Harry Amass from Watford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Red Devils have agreed a deal to sign the 16-year-old left-back, from Watford. Romano has backed up the claim by saying it’s a ‘done deal’ and the youngster will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

Watford will receive a compensation fee for the transfer as they played a big part in their player’s development all these years. Romano says that the deal will be signed and completed ‘this week’.

The youngster was involved with Watford’s first team last season and was an unused sub in the FA Cup third round against Reading.

Watford were desperate to keep hold of the youngster beyond his scholarship deal. However, the lure of moving to one of the biggest clubs in the world in Man Utd has proven too tempting.

Top talent

Big clubs buy top talents from everywhere, and Amass appears to be a promising young player. He is a natural left-back who is seen by many as one of England’s brightest prospects for the future.

He has been progressing rapidly at Vicarage Road from the age of nine, and has already featured for Watford’s U18 and U21s sides. The fact that United have offered him a four-year contract, shows Erik ten Hag has high hopes for the youngster.

The Red Devils probably feel that Amass can represent the senior team in the near future. He is already an established England youth international, and he is expected to feature in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup later this year.

Amass must not get carried away and keep doing what he has been doing all this time. He is an attacking full-back, similar to Kyle Walker-Peters or Reece James, but he has a long way to go before he can be compared to them.