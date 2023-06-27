Liverpool lead race to sign Chelsea target Veiga

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea target Gabri Veiga this summer after opening talks over a potential move, according to reports.

The Reds have prioritised revamping their engine room in this transfer window and they are seemingly looking to sign at least two new midfielders before the start of next season.

The Merseyside club have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and it is now expected that they will make a move for another midfield option over the coming weeks.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia among them, but Veiga has also emerged as a serious target.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Chelsea are planning to sign a new midfielder this summer and are eyeing a move for the Celta star. It has previously been suggested that Chelsea have been discussing internally regarding signing Veiga and they have already opened talks with Celta to understand the conditions to purchase the midfielder.

However, Liverpool have now stepped up their interest as German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims the Reds have opened talks to discuss a potential deal for Veiga – who has a £34m release clause.

Caught Offside are also carrying a report from the Transfer Room that claims Liverpool are now leading the race to sign the Spaniard after Chelsea cooled their interest to focus on other targets.

Celta won’t want to do business for anything less than the 21-year-old’s release clause, but £34m is a reasonable price for a player with huge potential.

After enjoying a stellar campaign last term, Veiga has burst onto the scene in recent times, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 36 La Liga appearances.

It seems the youngster’s impressive displays for Celta have attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Liverpool and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

Veiga is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club manage to lure him away from the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in this transfer window.