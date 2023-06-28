Man Utd planning to reignite interest in Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer, as per 90min.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and Mason Mount has emerged as a serious target. The record Premier League champions have already submitted three official proposals worth up to £55m to sign the Englishman. But, Chelsea rejected all three proposals and are demanding a fee of around £65m.

United have been struggling to find an agreement with the Blues to sign the 24-year-old so it appears Erik ten Hag’s side are starting to explore alternative options with De Jong now emerging as a potential target.

Man Utd hold a long-term interest in the Dutchman as they spent almost the entirety of last summer trying to lure him to Old Trafford. However, despite agreeing on a deal in principle with Barcelona, the Red Devils could not manage to persuade him to join the club. So, a deal never materialised and in the end, he stayed at Camp Nou.

However, it appears despite failing to purchase De Jong at the beginning of last term, United haven’t cooled down their interest and are ready to make a move for him once again in this transfer window.

De Jong to Man Utd

According to the report by 90min, Barcelona are in financial difficulties and they are planning to cash-in on some players to balance the books. So, they could sell De Jong this summer if a substantial offer is tabled by his potential suitors, such as Man Utd.

The report further claims that having enjoyed success together at Ajax, Ten Hag is a big fan of De Jong and he ‘adores’ him very much. So, United are ready to resurrect their interest in signing him if an opportunity arises.

90min also says that De Jong is getting worried about his playing time at Barcelona as the Blaugrana have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer and they are also looking to sign a new deep-lying playmaker as Sergio Busquets’ replacement. So, the Netherlands international could opt to move away this time around and in that case, United would be handed a huge boost to purchase him.

However, the report states that Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in De Jong and they have already opened talks with the Blaugrana to enquire about his availability. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Bundesliga giants in getting any potential deal done for the 26-year-old.

De Jong – valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt – is deemed one of the best midfielders in the world. So, he would be an excellent coup for Man Utd if they finally manage to secure a deal for him in this transfer window.