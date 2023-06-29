Liverpool open talks to sign Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

It is an open secret that the Merseyside club have prioritised strengthening their engine room this summer and they seemingly want to purchase at least two new midfielders.

The Reds have already secured Alexis Mac Allister’s signature from Brighton and Hove Albion and it was thought that they would accelerate their efforts to sign another midfielder after purchasing the South American.

However, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with numerous options over the last few weeks, they haven’t made a concrete approach to sign anyone yet. Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabri Veiga have all been mentioned as serious targets with Szoboszlai now emerging as a key option.

Szoboszlai to Liverpool

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing the Hungarian international and they have already opened talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move.

The journalist further claims that although Liverpool are showing an active interest in signing the 22-year-old, it is not clear yet whether they will formalise their interest as they will have to spend big to acquire his service.

Writing on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Szoboszlai has a £61m[€70m] release clause included in his current contract and that can only be triggered before the end of this month.

Romano wrote:

“Understand release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai is valid until June 30 — and not until July 15. Release clause available for €70m only in case club submits official bid within June 30. If bid is submitted later, the clause will only be valid for winter window.”

Szoboszlai is an attacking midfielder but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can create chances for the attackers, has an eye for long-range passing and also can finish off his chances. The 22-year-old is an extremely talented player and would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they sign him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to make a move for Szoboszlai to bolster their engine room in this transfer window.