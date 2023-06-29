Victor Osimhen backed to join Man Utd this summer

Former Napoli star Salvatore Bagni believes Victor Osimhen could choose between Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer.

The Nigerian striker was in tremendous form for Napoli last season. He accumulated 31 goals and 5 assists from just 39 appearances. His form has caught the radar of several European clubs, but speaking to Si Gonfia la Rite (via Tutto Napoli), Bagni feels Osimhen would only go to Man Utd or Real Madrid.

He said: “Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. The same thing with Germany. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”

Superb striker

United finished third in the Premier League table last season despite a poor start. Marcus Rashford was crucial towards their top 3 finish after netting 17 league goals over the entire campaign.

The club need more goals to start challenging for the title. Osimhen would be an ideal choice for the Red Devils. He was brilliant for Napoli in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 matches.

The former Lille man is a strong physical striker who has an aerial presence in the box. He is also good with his link-up play from deep positions, and could be a leading striker at United for many years.

The big question mark is whether United can convince Napoli to sell. The Italian champions are looking for £130 million for the striker, and may not accept anything less for his summer exit.

United can’t expect any compensation while dealing with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is one of the most notorious negotiators in world football at the current point of time.

It remains to be seen whether United can afford to pay such a huge amount for Osimhen amid the ongoing takeover saga. The club also have to keep Financial Fair Play in mind this summer.