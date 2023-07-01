Sacha Boey fancies Arsenal move this summer

Galatasary defender Sacha Boey fancies a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to Turkish media outlet, Yeni Safak.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and they are reportedly close to securing the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Arsenal had an opening bid for the 22-year-old rejected, but they have come up with another offer. Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gunners are now close to signing the defender for £40m (£36m guaranteed and £4m in add-ons), and only final details of the deal are left to be ironed out.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal turn their attention to Boey next. The Gunners have shown an interest in him this summer, but transfer talks have cooled down in recent weeks.

The Turkish media outlet claims that Boey could leave for around £13m, and he favours a move to Arsenal. Juventus are also thought to be interested in him, and a potential move cannot be completely ruled out.

Busy window

Boey is definitely someone the Gunners admire but they have other plans in mind. Timber is on the verge of joining the north London club, and doubts remain whether Mikel Arteta will look for another defender.

Arsenal have been very active this summer already after an impressive 2022/23 campaign where they finished second in the league behind Manchester City. Arteta will be looking to close the gap with City, and they are already making some smart moves.

Kai Havertz has arrived from London rivals Chelsea, while Declan Rice could join him soon from another London rival, West Ham. If the widespread reports are to be believed the Gunners are looking to spend a massive £105m for Rice, which will make him their record transfer signing.

If Timber joins the Gunners, which looks like a formality now, the chances are likely that they won’t move for any other defender, including Boey, even though he is available at a decent price.