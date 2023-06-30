Arsenal agree fee to sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber

According to journalist Mike Verweij (via The European Lad), Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement with Ajax to sign defender Jurrien Timber.

The London giants have been very active in the early stages of the summer transfer window, and they have already made the signing of Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea. A deal is almost in place for West Ham United star Declan Rice, and Verweij confirms Arsenal have now agreed a transfer fee for Timber.

The Dutch journalist claims that Arsenal have finalised an initial fee of £36 million which could rise to £41 million with add-ons. Furthermore, it is reported that the Gunners have planned his medical and presentation over the coming days.

Good deal

Timber was deemed a top target for rivals Manchester United last summer, but he made the decision to continue at Ajax. He has now opted for a bigger challenge in the Premier League with Arsenal and should be a fantastic signing for them.

It is unclear where the 22-year-old could play for the club next season. The central defensive positions seem locked out with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming a fantastic partnership for most of the recent campaign.

Timber has also made a fair share of appearances from the right-back position in his young career, and he could be seen as a competitor to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. His fine distribution skills could earn him regular minutes.

Nonetheless, his arrival is a big positive for Mikel Arteta’s team, who were yearning for quality depth last season. There was a heavy workload on the regular starters with limited rotation for the league games, barring injuries.

Timber could easily slot into two defensive positions at Arsenal. He is not the most dominant in the air, but has no other weaknesses. He is good with his tackles, interceptions, clearances as well as his duel winning ability.