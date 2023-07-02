Arsenal eye sensational move to sign Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal are plotting an audacious move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in 2024, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims the Gunners are big admirers of Mbappe and are considering sending a proposal to the Frenchman’s representatives to see if they could pull off a major coup next year.

Mbappe has just one year remaining on his current contract at PSG and has informed the club he won’t be signing an extension. The situation has alerted several top European clubs with Arsenal the latest to be credited with an interest.

Football Transfers says Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid but the Spanish giants will only make a bid this summer if PSG lower their asking price for the superstar forward.

The situation has opened the door for the likes of Arsenal to eye a sensational move to sign Mbappe in 2024, and Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to compete with the likes of Madrid in terms of wages.

However, PSG are likely to try and sell the 24-year-old this summer if he doesn’t sign an extension, rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Arteta’s side are close to signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for £105m, and have already brought in Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a five-year contract in a deal worth about £65m.

Arsenal are also working on deals for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. If all of these deals goes through, it will take the club’s summer spending well past £250m, so it’s highly unlikely the Gunners would have any money left to buy Mbappe this summer.

The France international is one of the most sought-after forwards in the world following his incredible goal-scoring prowess for the past few seasons in Ligue 1, Champions League, and World Cup.

He scored a hattrick in the 2022 World Cup final for France, however, he was on the losing side as Argentina clinched their third trophy after winning 4-2 on penalties.

Last season, Mbappe, who is valued at £154m by Transfermarkt, netted 41 goals and recorded 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions as PSG won the league title with 85 points, just one point above second-placed Lens.

Arsenal are well stocked with forwards following the signing of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, however, obviously Mbappe would be a sensational signing if the Londoners could somehow pull it off.

