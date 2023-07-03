Arsenal close to signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Ajax star Jurrien Timber in a deal worth £35m with renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming that an agreement is ‘almost done’.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter claims that the Gunners will pay an initial £35m (€41m) fee and £4m (€5m) as possible bonus payments. It is believed that Timber has already agreed personal terms with the North Londoners as they look to complete his deal in the coming days.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Netherlands following his impressive performances for Ajax since joining them from Feyenoord in 2014.

He has featured for Ajax from the youth level through to the senior team. The defender made 109 appearances and provided 10 goal contributions for the youth sides across all competitions.

Since making his senior debut for Ajax against SC Heerenveen in 2020, Timber has gone on to rack up 121 appearances, scored six goals, and provided four assists in all competitions, helping the club win the Eredivisie as well as KNVB Cup during his time at the club.

Last season, he was one of the most consistent performers for Ajax as he featured in 47 games and made four goal contributions as they finished third in the Eredivisie.

Reinforcement

Timber is versatile and can play a number of positions across the defence as evidenced last season at Ajax. He can play at right-back, centre-back, and in midfield, making him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Artetat would love to use the Netherlands International just as he did with last season’s summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko – who drops in to midfield when Arsenal have possession.

Timber will compete with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, and Ben White for a starting berth. He has made 21 appearances for the Netherlands in all competitions, since making his debut in 2021 in a friendly against Scotland.

According to Florian Plettenberg, it’s a big deal for both Arsenal and Ajax as the final details are close to being clarified. Both parties want the deal done in bid to move on to other transfer targets with pre-season looming.

Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea already and are looking to wrap up the deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Monday as the 24-year-old is set to become the club’s second addition.

