Chelsea join Man Utd in race to sign £40m David Raya

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the race to sign David Raya as they look to bring in another goalkeeper this summer, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

Raya has only a year left on his current deal at Brentford and he’s made it clear he won’t sign an extension. The situation has alerted several top flight clubs with Tottenham initially the front-runners for his signature.

Spurs have since moved on to other targets but The Telegraph reported recently that Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing Raya as they look to sign a new No.1 this summer.

United boss Erik ten Hag is in the market to sign a replacement for David de Gea as the Spaniard is now out of contract after failing to agree terms over a new deal at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United but it appears Raya is also on their radar as ten Hag looks to bring in a goalkeeper who is more suited to his playing style.

However, Man Utd will face competition as journalist Ben Jacobs says that Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Raya this summer. The Blues are looking to sign a new keeper following the departure of Edouard Mendy – who has moved to Saudi Arabia.

Battle

Raya is among the names to have been linked with a move to West London, and Jacobs says that the idea of signing the Spaniard has been ‘discussed internally’ at Stamford Bridge.

However, much like Tottenham, Chelsea feel that Brentford’s asking price is too high, according to Jacobs. The Bees reportedly want £40m for their goalkeeper, but with just 12 months remaining on his deal, interested parties feel this valuation is high.

Brentford have already signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg as his potential replacement but the Bees are still unwilling to lower their asking price for Raya.

The Spaniard has become a huge success at Brentford since joining them in 2019. The 27-year-old kept 12 clean sheets last season, and he is a reliable keeper with Premier League experience.

He would be a solid signing for Manchester United or Chelsea but we’ll have to wait and see if either club manage to get a deal agreed this summer.