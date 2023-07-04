Chelsea hold talks with Southampton to sign Tino Livramento

Chelsea are in negotiations with Southampton over a deal to re-sign former right-back Tino Livramento in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues have been busy offloading players to reshape their squad as the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all left the club.

Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks while Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount are close to joining Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

These players are deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentine is now focussed on bringing in new players as he continues to rebuild the squad he inherited this summer.

Part of Chelsea recruitment plan is to buy young players for the future and it appears they are hoping to continue that strategy by re-signing former academy graduate Livramento.

Re-sign

Chelsea sold the 20-year-old to Southampton for £8m in 2021 and included sell-on clauses within the deal. The Daily Mail says Chelsea are now in talks with Southampton to re-sign the right-back with the aim of sending him back on loan to the South Coast club for next season.

According to the newspaper, Southampton now value Livramento at £38m and have already rejected a £21m bid from Newcastle, so Chelsea will have to pay a sizeable fee if they want to take the defender back to London.

Despite the imminent exit of Azpilicueta, Chelsea still have Reece James and new signing Malo Gusto as first team right-backs next season so it would make sense for Livramento to continue his development at St Mary’s if the Blues do buy him.

The highly-rated defender was hampered by injuries last season after sustaining a serious knee injury in his debut season in April 2022. He was ruled out for 13 months, however, he returned to full training prior to the end of the 2022/23 season.

The England U21 international racked up 34 appearances and made three goal contributions across all competitions last season and has been hugely impressive since making the switch to Southampton.

Read more: Chelsea in race with Man Utd to sign £40m star, talks held internally – report