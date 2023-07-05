Arsenal battle Liverpool to sign £50m Romeo Lavia

Arsenal are ready to do battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, according to a report from The Times.

The Gunners are close to landing Declan Rice from West Ham in what would be a club-record £105m deal. However, Mikel Arteta wants to bring in another midfielder and has reportedly earmarked Lavia as his next signing.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Belgian international in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp continues to overhaul his midfield having already snapped up Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

talkSPORT reported on Monday that Liverpool are ready to submit an opening offer for Lavia with further reports suggesting that talks with the midfielder’s camp over a move to Anfield are ‘advancing well’.

However, it looks like Arsenal are ready to try and hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Lavia as The Times claim that the Gunners will step up their pursuit of the Southampton star after sealing a deal for Rice.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave St Mary’s following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship but a deal won’t come cheap as the Saints have reportedly slapped a £50m valuation on his head, as per the report.

Not only that, but Arsenal and Liverpool will face further competition for Lavia’s signature as The Times claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are also showing a keen interest.

Lavia must pick the right club

The youngster must realize that he needs to find the right club for his development. He was outstanding for Southampton, but moving to a club like Arsenal or Liverpool is a massive jump.

The 19-year-old may not get regular game time, and he will be heavily scrutinized if his performances are not up to the mark. He needs a manager who can actually help him get better.

Mikel Arteta loves to work with young players, and Lavia could be a solid addition if Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leave the club this summer.

Liverpool would also be a good option for the youngster. Jurgen Klopp is bolstering his midfield set-up, and if Thiago Alcantara leaves, it could open up the space for Lavia’s arrival at Anfield.