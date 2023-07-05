Man Utd interested in Amrabat but his interest is elsewhere

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but he has plans to join Barcelona instead.

United have already landed their first signing of the summer transfer window with Mason Mount joining them from Chelsea. The club are now open to signing a defensive midfielder with the future of Scott McTominay uncertain.

As per Mundo Deportivo, United hold an interest in landing Amrabat from Fiorentina, but the 26-year-old star has the preference to join Barcelona. The Moroccan is currently waiting for an approach from the Catalan club.

United nonetheless are keeping a track on the midfielder’s situation. Yesterday, Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone revealed that the club will consider offers for the holding midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.

Solid player

Amrabat was keen on joining Barcelona on loan in January. He tried to push for a departure from Fiorentina, but the Italian outfit were adamant that they would only entertain cash deals from interested clubs.

It seems the Moroccan continues to prefer a move to the Camp Nou. He is prepared to wait for them to make an offer.

Amrabat is a talented midfielder who can play in different midfield positions. He prefers to operate from the holding midfield spot. His strong distribution and ball control have been his main strengths.

United could consider him as a back-up option behind Casemiro and it remains to be seen whether they can tempt him. Amrabat may favour joining Barcelona where he could be a regular starter next season.

With Sergio Busquets calling time on his Barcelona career, there is room for another player to cement the no.6 role in the line-up. Amrabat may feel he can make the spot his own if he were to join them.

United appear to be behind Barcelona in the transfer race, but things could change if the Spanish champions can’t afford him due to spending restrictions. They need £26 million to land his signature.