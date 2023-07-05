Arsenal hold Benjamin Henrichs transfer talks

Arsenal have held negotiations with the representatives of RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence, according to German outlet Kicker.

The sports magazine claims that the Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing Henrichs as an alternative to Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo – who has returned to Etihad Stadium after his successful loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo, who joined Bayern on a short-term loan deal in the winter transfer window, impressed during his time in Bundesliga. He fell out with Pep Guardiola prior to his move in January and is expected to leave Man City this summer.

The Portugal international featured in 28 games for the Premier League champions and made three goal contributions across all competitions last season. He initially struggled under Julian Nagelsmann but return to top form when Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the new Bayern manager.

The 29-year-old made 21 appearances, scored once, and provided six assists in all competitions as Tuchel’s side won the Bundesliga title on a dramatic final day of last season following Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Mainz.

Arteta is looking to reinforce his defence this summer and has reportedly identified Cancelo as his top target, but Henrich is emerging as a serious alternative.

Defensive reinforcement

Henrichs has impressed in the Bundesliga since joining Leipzig from AS Monaco in 2021 permanently, having initially joined them on loan in 2020. He has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe, and several clubs are chasing him.

The 26-year-old has made 101 appearances, scored seven times, and provided eight assists across all competitions, helping the club win the DFB-Pokal twice.

Last season, he was ever-present for Marco Rose’s side – featuring in 44 games and making seven goal contributions in all competitions as they finished third in the Bundesliga.

According to Kicker, Arsenal and Henrichs’ representatives have held talks over a potential transfer, however, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell one of their prized assets following the sale of Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as the imminent exit of Josko Gvardiol.

However, a sizable offer could tempt Leipzig to cash-in on Henrichs. He has two years left contract and is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, so Arsenal could sign him at a reasonable price this summer.

