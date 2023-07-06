Liverpool to rival Arsenal for signing of Marc Guehi

Liverpool are ready to battle Arsenal for the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League following his impressive displays for Palace over the last few seasons.

Guehi has made a total of 82 appearances, scored once, and recorded five assists across all competitions for the South Londoners. He made 40 appearances in all competitions for Palace last term as they finished 11th in the Premier League.

His form has attracted interest from the upper echelons of the league as Football Insider claims that Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign the England international this summer.

The Gunners have been busy strengthening their squad in recent weeks with Declan Rice expected to follow Kai Havertz in making a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta is now focussed on reinforcing his defence with a deal agreed to sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber. However, it appears the Arsenal boss wants to bring in another centre-back and Football Insider says the Gunners are keen on Guehi.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also turned his attention to strengthening his defence after splashing out on midfield duo Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Several defenders have even been linked with a move to Anfield including Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio, but the report says Liverpool have now set their sights on Ghehi.

Big money

However, any potential deal for the young centre-back won’t come cheap as Football Insider says Crystal Palace are demanding around £60m for his signature this summer.

The Merseysiders have already spent £95m this summer and with Klopp working with a limited budget due to their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Liverpool may struggle to meet Palace’s valuation.

Arsenal may also be reluctant to spend that kind of money on another centre-back as they look to set to take their spending past £200m this summer with the arrivals of Rice and Timber.

Guehi’s contract with Palace will expire in 2026, therefore the Eagles are under no pressure to sell this summer and Roy Hodgson sees him as a valuable member of his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal and Liverpool could also face further competition as the report says Tottenham and Newcastle are also showing a keen interest in Guehi, so Palace will hope to spark a bidding war between the potential suitors.

