Liverpool submit formal bid to sign Torino ace Perr Schuurs

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an opening £26m [€30m] offer to sign Perr Schuurs this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the Dutchman as the Merseyside club were linked with a move for him last summer. But, they never formalised their interest and in the end, Torino purchased the defender from Ajax Amsterdam in a bargain £8m deal.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A last term and has managed to establish himself as an integral part of Ivan Juric’s starting eleven in no time.

It appears after being impressed by Schuurs displays for Torino, Liverpool have decided to reignite their interest in signing the defender in this transfer window to bolster their backline.

According to the report by Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have already submitted an opening £26m [€30m] proposal to sign Schuurs but Torino rejected the bid as they want at least £34m [€40m] to let their star man leave.

Schuurs to Liverpool

The report further claims that although the Bulls have rejected their opening offer, Liverpool haven’t given up on their interest in signing the defender and are preparing to launch an improved bid over the coming days.

However, the Italian outlet states that signing Schuurs won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Napoli are also plotting a swoop for him in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 32 next week.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Micky van de Ven, Goncalo Inácio and Antonio Silva being among them. But, Schuurs is now emerging as a serious target.

The Torino star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great signing for Liverpool if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.