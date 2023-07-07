Folarin Balogun’s agents make contact with Chelsea

According to Football Transfers, the representatives of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun are in talks with Chelsea over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Balogun spent last season on loan with Reims in the French top-flight. He was a top performer for the Ligue 1 outfit, registering 22 goals and 3 assists in 39 games. The youngster has now been touted for a permanent move away from Arsenal, and Sky Sports have reported that the club are expecting bids of £50 million.

Football Transfers add to the story by claiming that the player’s agents have been in contact with London rivals Chelsea over a potential move across the capital.

The 22-year-old looks set to leave Arsenal during the current transfer window as he wants regular first-team football and does not wish to leave on loan for another campaign.

Possible deal

Balogun performed above expectations during his temporary spell in France. The Arsenal graduate barely impressed at Middlesbrough last season but made a huge impact with Reims. He finished with 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, only eight behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who topped the scorers’ list.

The youngster seems prepared to leave Arsenal this summer, and there could be several clubs in the running to sign him. However, the Gunners may ultimately prefer the best price on the table. London rivals Chelsea are currently eyeing another striker after signing Nicolas Jackson, and could be tempted into making an approach.

Chelsea changed their transfer policy midway through the previous campaign. They have largely prioritised the signing of emerging young stars and Balogun fits the bill. They are currently exploring a big-money deal for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, but Balogun could be a cheaper alternative if they can’t agree on a fee.

Arsenal have already signed two players in Jorginho and Kai Havertz from Chelsea this year. There is no animosity between the clubs when it comes to negotiating transfer deals, and it is possible that Balogun could make the short trip across London to join the Blues in the coming weeks.