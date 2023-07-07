Man Utd on verge of agreeing £47m deal to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United are close to agreeing a £47m deal with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana and the goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford, according to De Telegraaf.

United have been linked with several shot-stoppers including David Raya, Jordan Pickford, Diogo Costa, and Robert Sanchez in recent weeks, however, Onana has emerged as a prime target as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a new No.1 to replace David de Gea.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Man Utd had an improved offer worth £42m including add-ons rejected by Inter but the two clubs have been locked in negotiations trying to thrash out a deal.

Now, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf says that Man Utd have taken a ‘big step’ towards signing Onana as they are on the verge of agreeing a deal worth £47m [€55m] with Inter Milan.

The report says that the 27-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed a long-term contract with the Red Devils so all that remains is for the two clubs to put the finishing touches on the agreement.

Onana is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world following his impressive performances for Inter. Last season, he helped the Serie A giants reach the Champion League final, however, they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Istanbul.

The Cameroon international kept an impressive eight clean sheets in 13 Champions League games. In total, he recorded 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances for Nerazzurri across all competitions as they finished 3rd in Serie A.

Deal close

The deal could be wrapped up by the close of the week if negotiations between Man Utd and Inter Milan go well. The Red Devils are in dire need of a goalkeeper and Inter are also willing to offload the African due to their financial struggles.

De Gea, who had been at United for 12 years, is a free agent following the expiration of his contract last month. The 32-year-old is yet to report for pre-season training and as it stands, he’s given no indication of signing a new contract with the club.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove last season as he recorded 17 clean sheets for Man Utd United – who made a return to the Champions League after finishing 3rd in the top flight.

United have already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea and are looking to add a goalkeeper and a proven goal-scorer to their squad for next season. Ten Hag is keen to conclude a deal for Onana in bid to turn attention to other transfer targets in the coming weeks.

