Liverpool & Chelsea make enquiry about signing Valverde

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid to ‘enquire’ about the details of signing Federico Valverde in this transfer window, as per 90min.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign up to three new midfielders before the start of next season and the Reds have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Having signed two new options to bolster the middle of the park, Liverpool have seemingly decided to focus on signing another midfielder at the moment.

They have been linked with numerous names in recent times with Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia being among them. But, Valverde is now emerging as a potential target.

Battle

According to the report by 90min, Liverpool have already opened talks with Real Madrid to ‘enquire’ about the details of signing Valverde. However, Los Blancos have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the player this summer. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool manage to persuade the Spanish giants to let the South American leave should they formalise their interest.

However, the report claims that Chelsea are also interested in signing Valverde and they have made an enquiry about the midfielder’s potential availability as well. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Blues in getting any potential deal done for him.

Chelsea are planning to sign a new midfielder having already let Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante leave the club. Several players have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few months with Moises Caicedo being mentioned as a serious target. But, it appears Valverde is on their radar as well.

The Uruguayan – valued at around £85m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years so he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, it will be extremely difficult for the Reds or the Blues to lure the midfielder away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in this transfer window if they decide to formalise their interest.